Spotty storms Wednesday; 90s continue

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spotty storms were gully washers, slow movers to be sure. Be cognizant of any flooding that may occur. Storms quickly fell apart after sunset.

Tuesday was day #6 in the 90s (normal: 10 days/year), and we are forecasting several more 90°+ days on the way. This may turn out to be a 5-day heat wave stretch! Tuesday was day #2 of this first heat wave of 2020!

Sunrise and sunset are (respectively) some of the earliest and latest times this time of the year, but now daylight is beginning to diminish. As we know, it’s pretty imperceptible, yet we also know “where it’s headed” by December!

Here are some stats:

Coverage of spotty storms will be smaller Wednesday as compared to Tuesday.

Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines