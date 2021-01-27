Spotty snow with lows in the teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A spotty snow/mix will continue on and off today. Little accumulation expected Wednesday.

North/northwest wind will continue tonight, Thursday and into Friday morning.

This will promote local pockets of light lake effect snow.

Accumulations Thursday into Friday will be small and mainly in the snowbelt.

Most areas will be under 1/2″ with some spots picking up a few inches over the 36 hour period.

Another panhandle storm system starting Sunday through Monday will be a rain/snow system. We’ll continue to fine-tune it as that time nears.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: