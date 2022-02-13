Spotty snow showers kick off Super Bowl Sunday; Cold and getting colder

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a cold one out there… Bundle up!

On Super Bowl Sunday we’ve got a cloud/sun combination with a burst of snow later in the day with a low pressure disturbance passing us and dragging a trough through our area – mainly favoring our southwestern communities. It’s there we could pick a quick 1-2″. Little to no accumulation for much of the area.

CUDDLE ALERT! A frigid start on Valentine’s Day, single-digit readings in many backyards at daybreak. Temperatures remain about 10-15° below average through the holiday.

Want a warm-up? We’re flirting with spring temps the midweek. 50’s showing up!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: