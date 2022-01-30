Spotty snow showers, clouds return; Warm-up on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Enjoy a fairly quiet Sunday before roller coaster temps and a possible winter weather event arrive midweek.

Clouds and a few snow showers return for Sunday; Very little accumulation is expected with snow at about 1/2″ – 1″ in some spots.

Temps dip back into the single digits Sunday evening but begin to improve overnight into Monday as we’ll see temps nearing freezing.

Temperatures haven’t been above freezing since Jan. 14

Finally, on Tuesday and also Groundhog Day Wednesday, we warm above freezing. But don’t get too excited, snowmelt + rain = a flood potential.

Colder air funnels into this system changing the rain over to a wintry mix. Depending on the track we could be dealing with a significant winter storm mid week that could either bring us heavy rain or heavy snow.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast and updates throughout the week.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: