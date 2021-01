CLEVELAND (WJW) — A couple of disturbances this weekend and beyond will be the culprits for on and off snow showers. But no significant snowfall is in the forecast.

The next shot of widespread snow? Sunday night.

Lake Erie is wide open for business, so you can count on periods of light lake effect effect snow.

Lake Erie ice coverage is currently at zero. But more winter is coming.

