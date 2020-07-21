Spotty showers Tuesday; Widespread rain Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The lake breeze boundary may set off a spotty shower or storm Tuesday afternoon otherwise our chances of storms will gradually increase as we near sunset time.

Another cold front will be affecting us on Wednesday. This one will bring a brief respite from the heat. Wednesday is the best chance for a widespread rainfall. Hope you get some rain! Most communities in Northeast Ohio are abnormally dry with a 1″+ deficit and climbing.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

