CLEVELAND (WJW)– An active weather setup will be taking shape starting with rain into the overnight hours. Spotty showers will be the name of the game on Tuesday with the highest chances of rain/embedded thunder on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weekend is looking nice! The pick day will go to…Saturday! Sunday will sport a chance of a few showers, mainly AM. It’s expected to be warm both days!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: