CLEVELAND (WJW) – Generally quiet to start the day with a few light showers/sprinkles around mainly east.

Expect splash and dash light showers through midday then sunny breaks as we head into the evening. Heat and humidity builds tomorrow.

We’ll come close to 90°. POOL ALERT!

Sunshine in the morning gives way to afternoon passing showers and evening storms possible. There’s a chance we could have strong to severe thunderstorms, especially in our western communities. STAY TUNED.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

You’ll notice it this weekend…

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: