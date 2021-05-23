Spotty showers to kickstart your work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re expecting on and off showers Monday morning.

There will be a few spotty showers mainly south, near the front, in the afternoon. Breaks of sun later in the day should help boost our temps to 80.

It’ll be even warmer Tuesday. Highs near 90! Look at the difference between Monday and Tuesday temperatures!

Best chances of rain this week are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Cooler, more pleasant temps as we into the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Stay tuned for the specifics.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.