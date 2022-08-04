CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stationary boundary that is not moving very fast, if at all, will keep the chance for a few lingering showers and a storm around.

We will calm things down overnight but staying very humid and damp. Waking up to the 70s tomorrow and climbing into the low to mid 80s during the day.

Spotty showers and a few storms will develop during the afternoon and evening but coverage will be slightly lower (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (30%). Plenty of “dry time” this weekend with a few pop-up showers and storms.

Next 48 hours:

This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.