Spotty showers possible Saturday, temps in the upper 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front will pass through late-morning Saturday. A Spotty shower is possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with drops in humidity by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Laura remain south and will track along the Ohio River Valley, ultimately having minimal to no direct impact on our weather.

If you’re a fall-lover, check out the beginning of next week! Hard to believe that the last weekend of August is upon us already.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: