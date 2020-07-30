CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking another ‘eroding’ front through Thursday night that will trigger additional local/spotty showers (thunder) this evening as well as a slim potential Thursday.
Tonight, there will be an excellent ISS pass. Here are the details:
A dry, seasonable stretch follows. Next chance of rain will be on Sunday.
70s make a comeback on this 8-day forecast!
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
weat
- President Trump says second stimulus check ‘may go higher’ than $1,200
- Community grieving after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Elyria home
- Spotty showers possible on Thursday with temps in the 80s
- Ohio hospitals report highest number of coronavirus patients since pandemic began
- Ohio Board of Pharmacy bans sale of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus