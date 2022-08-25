CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Overall, coverage will stay under 40% from midnight through 2 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, a mix of sun and clouds along with a few passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible. Temperatures will be around 80 and a little muggy but still tolerable.

By the evening on Friday, the forecast will trend dry and less humid/cooler. Friday night football games will be rain-free!

Here’s the timing, best chance of showers midday tomorrow.

Looking ahead, we’ve another big FOX 8 event on Sunday, the FOX TROT! Still not too late to sign up and the weather will cooperate. After the race, it’s heating up. Temperatures on Sunday will top the mid 80’s.

Long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next week. Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day-to-day details to follow.

