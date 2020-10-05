Spotty showers kick start your Monday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday morning kicks off with some spotty Lake Effect showers, but those will end by 10 a.m.

We can expect a gradual clearing throughout the day. However, it’ll stay on the cooler side with temperatures topping in the upper 50s.

We have a fantastic string of weather ahead! We touch 70 in the middle of the week but it’ll be windy. There is a slight chance of showers near the lake Wednesday but I’m not sold on it just yet.

Stay tuned, because that’s the only day there’s even a slight chance of rain. Sunshine and 70s next weekend. Enjoy!

Latest Fox 8-day forecast:

