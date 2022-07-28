CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Plenty of sunshine, warm and muggy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80’s.

What summer has been more humid 2021 or 2022 in northern Ohio? So far 2021! 42% of the time the dewpoint has been above 65 in 2021. This year only 25% of the time. The first half of June was “cooler” and comfortable keeping the numbers lower OVERALL

Dry time! We’re in a break. Spotty showers back in the forecast mainly after dinner.

A cold front approaches in the evening. Coverage on showers/storms is under 20% between mid-evening and 3 am.

Future Radar for Wednesday and Thursday

Comfortable with a few lows in the upper 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week then more consistent heat/humidity returns. Could be the warmest period of the summer so far.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

