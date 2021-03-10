Spotty showers and dropping temperatures — Is snowfall on the way?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spotty showers are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

There will be a lull midday Thursday before becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder too! 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall is expected. Showers will taper off Friday morning as they travel south.

Temperatures drop as we head into the weekend! We’re trending cooler next week. We might even see some snowflakes mixing in with the rain at times.

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward.” At 2 a.m., we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: