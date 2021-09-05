Spotty showers clearing out; Sunny skies heading in for the rest of Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spotty showers are clearing out this morning and sunny skies are heading in for the rest of Labor Day Weekend. Temps will reach the mid- to upper-70s both Sunday and Monday.

A cold front that started moving through yesterday brought showers overnight which will continue Sunday morning to potentially lunch time for our southern counties.

You can then expect the clouds to clear and the humidity to lower as well for a nice Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day is looking good! Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to ~80° throughout the rest of the holiday weekend and beyond into next week. Fall lovers delight!

Here is your 8-day forecast: