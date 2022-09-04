CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday you’ll need to bring along the umbrella to any outdoor event. Showers and storms will fire up, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could put down some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Here’s a look at your first pitch forecast:

There’s another chance for showers and storms on Labor Day Monday. Expect temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with humidity sticking around.

Drier conditions are moving in on Tuesday late afternoon.

Beyond Tuesday, a dry and warm stretch.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: