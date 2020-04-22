Spotty precipitation Wednesday, showers on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A seasonably chilly night. You may want to check out the Lyrid meteors which will peak overnight and pre-dawn Wednesday.

While it hasn’t been anywhere near the top 100 coldest 7 day April stretches, the overall temps have been been below normal recently after a milder start to the month.

“Fresh Air Forecast”

There is even a freeze warning out to our south which includes Tuscarawas County.

A weak system will dive into NE Ohio Wednesday PM with rain/snow/mix showers in spots.

Thursday features yet another bona fide weather system (#2) which will include showers. The steadiest will be occurring during the afternoon and evening hours.

Another ‘stubborn’ system (system #3) is showing signs of affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers. Don’t expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.

There are no signs of a prolonged period of warmer temperatures within the next 8-14 days.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: