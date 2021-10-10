Spotty morning showers moving out; Sunny and pushing 80°

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Short sleeves or hoodie for the Woollybear Festival? Short sleeves, for sure, during the parade at 1:30 p.m., but you might need an umbrella if you’re heading over this morning.

A warm front moves in this morning, bringing clouds and a small risk of a passing shower between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Otherwise mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon with highs topping around 80°.

Today will be a little on the muggy side, but not too oppressive.

It’s that time of year! Brush up on your woollybear weather lore and join us today in Vermilion! Will it be a harsh or mild winter according to our fuzzy friends?

Above-average temps continue through next week with a nice dry, sunny stretch. Want fall? We’ll cool off next weekend.

