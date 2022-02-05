Spotty lake effect snow moving out; temps gradually warm to above freezing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flood advisory due to ice jams has been issued for Erie and Lorain Counties until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Turn around, don’t drown, when encountering flooded roads.

A weak lake effect snow band is dropping a coating to an inch in some areas of Northeast Ohio and will gradually move out by lunchtime Saturday.

We’ll feel colder air with highs around 20 to start the weekend with a partly sunny sky. The pick day is Sunday as temps gradually warm to around freezing with winds from the south.

No big snow in the forecast next week with temperatures below normal.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: