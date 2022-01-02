Spotty lake effect snow, chilly temps on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered light snow showers today, mainly for northern counties. Southern spots that will be a few degrees warmer, will mostly see more of a mix.

It looks and feels more like winter today. Last night's wintry mix has exited northwest OH, but northeast OH and northwest PA are seeing light snow with minor accumulations on some roadways this morning. Take it slow in ice and snow. What are you seeing in your area? #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/o6nTiqI9AE — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 2, 2022

This evening, it shifts to bursts of lake effect snow for tonight and early tomorrow.

Want snow? We have a couple of chances; The first week of January is trending colder! In fact, another wave of arctic air trickles in at the end of next week. Brrr!

More frequent cold periods in the first half of January are likely. This colder pattern deepens as we go into January and will increase our opportunity of seeing snowy intervals.

Want Spring? We’re counting down the days to the Vernal Equinox just 78 days away.

Here is the Fox 8 Day Forecast: