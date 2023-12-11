(WJW) – A spotty, lake effect mix continues this morning and through midday.

This will not be a big event. Most of the roads remain wet as rain/snow melts.

Most areas will have little to no accumulation.

Chilly and breezy!

Here’s how much snow/mix we’re tracking. Next to nothing.

We clear out tonight.

Precipitation chances dwindle as the day progresses:

Tuesday: Nice, but breezy with a high of 43°.

Early Wednesday morning, a cold front arrives. We are anticipating clouds to thicken up along the front, but not much precipitation.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks very quiet.

Temperatures this week stay near/slightly above normal through this weekend.

We are tracking an active panhandle storm track the last 10 days of December. It’s still too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.