Spotty flurries on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a crisp winter day with scattered flurries, temperatures will slowly rebound over the next 48 hours.

A weak warm front will move through Thursday PM and produce a spotty flurry or two, but overall, until we get to Christmas Eve afternoon and evening, traveling should not be inhibited by weather.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop Friday evening and continue Christmas Day. No white Christmas for us this year. The nearest snow will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.