Spotted: Video captures looming waterspouts on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Conditions were perfect for waterspouts on the shores of Lake Erie Sunday, with the National Weather Service Cleveland, along with our own FOX 8 News meteorologists, predicting them.

And arrive they did, with multiple FOX 8 viewers sharing their video and photos with us.

FOX 8 viewer Kyle Trickett was at the Shoreby Yacht Club in Bratenahl, when he snapped footage of this towering waterspout around 11:48 a.m.:

Mel Hardy and his wife Donna were walking their dog together, when they noticed this funnel cloud over Rocky River Valley toward Hopkins and West Park.

Photo courtesy Mel Hardy

One FOX 8 viewer in Sheffield Lake got a video of a boat getting a little too close for comfort to a waterspout:

Dave Tabar meanwhile, saw this waterspout forming outside of Rocky River Park around 11:20 a.m.:

Photo courtesy Dave Tabar

