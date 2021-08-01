Spotted: Video captures looming waterspouts on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Conditions were perfect for waterspouts on the shores of Lake Erie Sunday, with the National Weather Service Cleveland, along with our own FOX 8 News meteorologists, predicting them.
And arrive they did, with multiple FOX 8 viewers sharing their video and photos with us.
FOX 8 viewer Kyle Trickett was at the Shoreby Yacht Club in Bratenahl, when he snapped footage of this towering waterspout around 11:48 a.m.:
Mel Hardy and his wife Donna were walking their dog together, when they noticed this funnel cloud over Rocky River Valley toward Hopkins and West Park.
One FOX 8 viewer in Sheffield Lake got a video of a boat getting a little too close for comfort to a waterspout:
Dave Tabar meanwhile, saw this waterspout forming outside of Rocky River Park around 11:20 a.m.: