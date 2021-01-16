Sporadic snow showers continue this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A couple of disturbances will be the culprits for on and off snow showers Sunday and into the beginning part of next week. But no significant snowfall is in the forecast until lake effect sets up early next week.

Our next shot of widespread snow arrives late Sunday. An inch or less for most. The primary snow belt could get several inches as we transition to lake effect into Monday.

The only time snow might start to accumulate is Monday with parts of the snow belt receiving one to three inches during the day. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: