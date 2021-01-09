Some sunshine is finally expected this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is finally upon us and one positive element upon which we can try to focus on is that quiet weather is expected.

The story of the ‘never ending clouds’ continues. We’re in our cloudy season. The last time we had a day with full sunshine was on Dec. 27.

Once again, the pattern is extremely stagnant over the Buckeye State. But we’re hoping for some bright spots this weekend. Saturday, western areas will see more sunshine than those to the east. Both weekend days will sport highs in the mid 30s.

A quiet week is ahead. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before an arctic invasion next weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.

Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:

