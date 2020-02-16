Some sunshine expected for Presidents Day with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A cold front swings in overnight, drops us back into the 20s by daybreak. A brief window of sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the low and mid 40s. Enjoy!

Tonight’s forecast is colder than last night:

Our only system of the week arrives Monday night with a round of rain. Tuesday morning commute will be a wet one. 0.25-0.75″ expected.

Here is the latest Monday Forecast:

It’s going to be a very uneventful weather week. The next system isn’t until the following Tuesday! Enjoy the quiet weather while we’ve got it!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: