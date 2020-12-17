Some snow showers possible on Thursday with temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The snow is here! It’ll taper around midnight tonight with only a few wrap-around snow showers left on Thursday. We are on the northwestern fringe of the ‘shield’ of snow.

There will be sharp snowfall difference west to east across Stark, Tuscarawas, Portage counties.

Here’s a look at some of the details on how we expect this storm to evolve through time and its possible impacts as it moves through the area.

Potential for some bigtime cold air around Christmas Day starting to show up.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

