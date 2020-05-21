Some showers possible for Thursday, highs will reach the upper 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A pretty quiet, uneventful night across Greater Cleveland. Temperatures have been fairly pleasant and overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.

A brief, renegade shower is possible in the afternoon and early evening Thursday, but most of us will not be dodging raindrops through the day. Highs will top the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees both Thursday and Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible) along with summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.

The driest air over the next 24 hours is actually over the NE counties of the Buckeye State.

Fox 8 Day Forecast

