CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy this evening with warm temperatures in the 80s early then falling into the 70s late. It will also stay on the breezy side. Clouds increase overnight with passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s.

We need rain, but not a lot of rain chances this week. Most areas will receive up to 0.25″ Monday night as a cold front moves through. Locally, heavy rain and thunder possible from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Another fast moving front moves through Wednesday. Coverage on afternoon storms will be 40-50%.

Seasonable temperatures return for much of the week as the extreme heat stay out west.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: