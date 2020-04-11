Some showers expected on Easter Sunday, High Wind Warning issued for Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re going to get dangerously windy again! A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Monday.

All day we’ll be dealing with wind gusts that could be between 60-65 mph and the threat of these winds stretches the entire day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Before our weather changes: we’ve got a great looking afternoon!

Showers likely tonight as a warm front lifts in. Easter Sunday will sport some showers. Rain is possible early, however there will be many breaks. Another round of showers will move through in the evening. Highs will reach the mid-upper 60s.

Easter forecast will be pleasant and warm!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: