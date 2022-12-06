CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures staying mild tonight as showers move in from the south. A few sprinkles, clouds and even some patchy fog will greet your Wednesday morning.

Most of the rain will be light with the heaviest of the rain staying south of our region.

Areas of fog with a few sprinkles during the morning tomorrow but drier conditions will move in during the day.

A few breaks of sunshine will try during the afternoon but cloud coverage will win out through most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s, again.

Drier Wednesday after AM drizzle. Next system Thursday night/early Friday

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast:

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week with snow chances climbing.

Here are the 3 weather system from today through early next week. Notice the last system is the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/snow potential next Tuesday/Wednesday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.