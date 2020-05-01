Some rain expected for Friday with afternoon sunshine, temps in the upper 40s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from the weekend…

This weather system is moving at a snail’s pace, including relentless clouds and sporadic showers. It will finally show signs of exiting starting Friday morning.

Friday will start off with lots of clouds and a few spotty showers/sprinkles but late-day sunshine will appear! Temperatures will hang in the upper 40s through much of the day.

Once the sunshine breaks out our temps will jump quickly into the mid 50s by dinnertime.

Weekend warmth and “milky” sunshine will be the name of the game on Saturday!

Sunday will still be warm but will also sport some showers as a cold front moves through.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

