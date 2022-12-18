CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of us will be cloudy tonight, aside from some lake effect snow showers. Cold, in the low to mid 20s and feeling more like the teens! Bundle up Monday morning.

Lake effect snow affecting mainly the I-90 corridor of the snowbelt. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 4 a.m. for the shoreline of Ashtabula county where you could see 3-6″ of snow. (6″ more favorable into Erie, PA) A couple inches possible in Lake County.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast through tomorrow mid-morning :

Another winter system late next week. Rain to a wintry mix to snow with this, plus very windy. Snow chances climbing!

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up! It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in over two decades! Highs in the lower teen with subzero wind chills.

Our snow probability LIKELY as we head into Christmas week.

Christmas weather history:

It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in two decades! Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills likely. Stay warm!

