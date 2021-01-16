Some flurries and light snow showers possible, temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frosty start this morning. Watch out for icy conditions on untreated surfaces. A few flurries and light snow showers, otherwise cloudy. A light mix and a few scattered snowflakes will fly at times through the weekend.

A couple of disturbances will be the culprits for on and off snow showers. No significant snowfall is in the forecast.

Maps in Motion

Next shot of widespread snow… Sunday night. An inch or less for most. The primary snow belt could get several inches as we transition to lake effect into Monday. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of light lake effect effect snow.

Lake Erie ice coverage…0%!

What are the chances given the long range outlook for Lake Erie to freeze over? Here are the 24 winters similar to this year at mid month. Of those 24 winters only 6 ended up with at least 80% ice cover

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: