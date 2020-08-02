Soggy, swampy Sunday weather expected in Northeast Ohio with temps in the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday is going to sport scattered showers/storms followed by another risk heading into Monday and Tuesday.

We do need the rain in parts of Northeast Ohio so some of us are grateful for the rain. Expect the occasionally unsettled periods through Tuesday of next week to help put a dent into these drought conditions.

Good morning!! We’ve got rain showers & a lot of humidity- great weather is coming back! Tune into @fox8news you when! 💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/4LgF5nGFEg — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) August 2, 2020

We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near-normal temperatures. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

We are watching the tropics. Now Hurricane Isaias will threaten our eastern seaboard starting in Florida this weekend and the Carolinas by Monday. Our extended forecast may change due to the track/timing of the storm along the east coast.

Here’s the latest information from the National Hurricane Center and the forecast track through early Sunday morning:

