CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday is off to a soggy start. We’ll get a break from the rain Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s, then rain returns Sunday night. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Expect more showers early Monday with highs in the 40s followed by much colder temps this week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps will take a dive with lows in the mid to upper 20s in some parts of Northeast Ohio by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, which is the first day of November, we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few areas getting enough to cover the grass.