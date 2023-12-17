CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has officially issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ashtabula and Geauga Counties, running Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Previously, they had put out a “Hazardous weather outlook” that includes some areas will see “moderate to heavy.”

TIMING OF SNOW

Fox 8 meterologist Jenn Harcher said Lake Effect snow and lake enhanced snow will set up Monday night into Tuesday morning. The areas from Lorain to Cleveland could get 1 to 2 inches of snow, while some areas of the snow belt could get 3 to 6 inches of snow.

WHERE’S THE SNOW?

So far we’ve had only 4.7 inches of snow in Cleveland for the season. “Normal” snow for this point in the season is double that, but would could add to that total by a couple of inches of snow Monday night.

Here are the lowest snowfall totals through the end of December and a look at how much snow was received after Jan. 1 in these years:

The steady rain will move out by early Sunday afternoon, but you still might want the rain gear.

Monday night, expect a brief period of lake-effect snow into early Tuesday. Some spots could get several inches of snow; others, less.

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.

