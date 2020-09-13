CLEVELAND (WJW) — A soggy start to your Sunday.
Storms may fill in with widespread rain (80% coverage) mainly before 2 p.m. today. Heavy rain is possible which could bring a flood threat.
It cools off as we head into the work week.
A spotty shower can’t be ruled out on Monday; however, most backyards will remain dry.
Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 multiple times this week. Fall is less than 2 weeks away!
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM, BELOW:
- Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for parts of Gulf Coast as Sally strengthens
- WATCH LIVE: Showers, storms to drench Northeast Ohio; flooding possible
- Byron Buxton homers again as Twins beat Indians 8-4
- Cleveland Browns ready to battle Baltimore Ravens in first game of the season
- Seen on TV: 9/13/20