WATCH LIVE: Showers, storms to drench Northeast Ohio; flooding possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A soggy start to your Sunday.

Storms may fill in with widespread rain (80% coverage) mainly before 2 p.m. today. Heavy rain is possible which could bring a flood threat.

It cools off as we head into the work week.

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out on Monday; however, most backyards will remain dry.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 multiple times this week. Fall is less than 2 weeks away!

