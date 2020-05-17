Sunday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s, showers and storms develop this afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few light showers around this morning, otherwise varying amounts of clouds.

It’s getting warmer today! Southwest winds will usher in upper 70s for most. Highs could touch 80 in our southern counties!

Showers and storms develop as a warm front as it lifts in after 2 p.m. There is a small chance that a storm could contain gusty winds.

A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, however, unlikely. The STORM PREDICTION CENTER has us in a MARGINAL RISK. Timing 2-8 p.m. Rain could be heavy at times in some of these slow-moving storms. Localized flooding possible.

Rain risks will be with us through Tuesday. This is a slow moving system and with a cold front stalling at times we could get several opportunities for “training events” meaning rain moving over the same areas for a prolonged period of time. A FLOOD WATCH may be issued Monday. Stay tuned it may impact the same areas that were hardest hit last Friday. 1-3″ possible, right now it looks like the main threat will be for areas west of I-77.

This week features a closed ‘cut off’ low resulting in an unseasonably cool couple of days. Spring 60’s show up by the middle of the week.

Upper Low Spoils Our Forecast for 80 Degree Days!

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70’s enjoy!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

