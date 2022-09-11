CLEVELAND (WJW) — The few showers we see early Sunday will move out by the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine.

Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s but humidity will be on the higher end.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in after sunset Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rain chances linger into early next week before slowly drying out during the day Tuesday. Keep your umbrella with you!

A stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

Be on the lookout for locally heavy rain Sunday night into Monday. The only threat of severe weather is the flood potential.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: