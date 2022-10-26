CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered light rain moves in during the early morning commute. There will be breaks from time to time. Temperatures will be around 60. We will reach the upper 50s through midday but will be in the lower 50s by 5 p.m.

On-and-off showers will continue into the afternoon. Drier by the evening commute.

Drier conditions move in Wednesday night into the rest of the work week.

The weekend will stay quiet beyond the chance for a few showers late Sunday night into Monday.

Seasonal and quiet conditions for any of your fall/Halloween events.

Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

FOX 8’s Winter Weather Outlook will be issued Thursday at 6 p.m