Soggy Saturday ahead; Wintry mix possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and perhaps a light wintry mix are possible as the initial round of precipitation makes its move on Northeastern Ohio.

The highest chance for light but steady rain will be early Saturday morning. Widespread showers taper late afternoon into the evening – could even have a few snow showers around in the evening. Highs will be in the low 40s.

You might see a coating of snow in your yard when you wake up Sunday morning but clouds will start to clear out ahead of a beautiful, sunny Monday to start the workweek.

Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:58 am.

Christmas week: High temperatures will be dipping into the upper 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news! A few lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible at the end of the week.

Here is the FOX 8 Day forecast: