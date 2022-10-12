CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers will continue to increase in coverage tonight with the heaviest of the rain overnight into early Thursday morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, especially for those closer to I-70.

A marginal risk (lowest on 1 to 5 scale) is in place, south of our area, for an isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the line of showers and storms that moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday. Hail, high winds all possible in a stronger storm.

Once the heaviest of the rain moves out Thursday morning, a few scattered, lake effect showers will linger through the first part of the day. Breezy, raw and chilly through the day with highs only in the upper 50s. Much colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

We will have two shots of cold air over the next week. The first one Thursday into Friday and another one early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: