CLEVELAND (WJW) – Quiet tonight before a soggy few days ahead of us. Dry and mild tonight with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Scattered sprinkles will move in for the early morning commute, before sunrise.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the NWS will conduct a tornado drill tomorrow morning at 9:50 a.m. This is a good time to practice your severe weather safety plan.

A few brief showers early Wednesday, trending drier in the afternoon. Then rain will redevelop Wednesday night, after sunset. Steady rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning with the chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Another round of showers Thursday during the first half of the day.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday.

A good chance much of the northern area will receive 1/2-1″ of rain, southern spots more than 1-2″ areas between late Wednesday through Saturday morning.

Milder air is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.