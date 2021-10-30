Soggy day ahead; Below normal temps chill the air

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend! Showers will be relentless – although less widespread and lighter intensity – through Saturday lingering into Sunday morning.

Here’s the Browns/Trick-or-Treat forecast for Sunday:

A few morning showers give way to a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle- and upper-50s. A dry evening is in store for our little ghouls and goblins, but chilly!

Lake-driven spotty showers will regenerate Sunday night.

Looking ahead, by the middle of next week, brace yourself for a big chill! Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Frosty starts are likely along with lake effect rain showers that could contain a wintry mix at times. Stay tuned!

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: