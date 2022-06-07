CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread morning rain for the commute on Tuesday, most should be light but there could be some moderate to heavy pockets at times.

During the afternoon, steady showers turn to just scattered showers with an isolated embedded thunderstorm or two with variably cloudy skies and temperatures aren’t as warm, we’ll settle into the mid 70s.

We’re dry for Tuesday night through Wednesday late evening. Next chance of rain and storms come in late Wednesday night.

Temperatures trending below average much of this week. Enjoy!

