CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s snowing! We’re waking up to a blanket of snow this morning. Up to 2″ in spots.

Snow showers will taper to flurries and end around 10 a.m. mainly before 10 a.m. A seasonal day on tap with breaks of sun this afternoon. Your “pick” day of the weekend… SUNDAY!

Our next system arrives on Monday with steady rain, breezy conditions and mild temperatures. Quiet Wednesday with another system by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

Days at/above 50:

Days under 30:

Snowfall over the last 10 years through February 15th. Only 3 other winters had less snow.

Number of days with at least 1″ of snow on the ground:

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

There’s no reported on Lake Erie.