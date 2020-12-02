NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — First things, first, area winter storm warnings and watches remain in effect through Wednesday morning.
You can expect general, heavy wet system snow continues to fall in the snow belt regions. Winds are gusting to 30 mph in spots. Expect temps to hover in the lower 30s tonight. Here are the latest snowfall reports and counting:
An additional 3-6 inches is expected before a second round of snow wraps up in the snow belts, primary and secondary.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Snowy, cold weather continues throughout Northeast Ohio overnight
- Geauga County hit hard with snow, power outages as winter storm warnings continue
- CDC to shorten recommended COVID-19 quarantine days
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in US soar to new daily record
- Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said ‘leave no trace’