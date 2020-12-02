Snowy, cold weather continues throughout Northeast Ohio overnight

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — First things, first, area winter storm warnings and watches remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

You can expect general, heavy wet system snow continues to fall in the snow belt regions. Winds are gusting to 30 mph in spots. Expect temps to hover in the lower 30s tonight. Here are the latest snowfall reports and counting:

An additional 3-6 inches is expected before a second round of snow wraps up in the snow belts, primary and secondary.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

